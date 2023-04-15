Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

MYPS stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.34.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

