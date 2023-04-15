Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $142,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 78.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,135 shares of company stock worth $1,382,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULCC. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

ULCC stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

