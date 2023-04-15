Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $161,000 in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 353,546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

