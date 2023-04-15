Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,042 shares of company stock valued at $18,286,046. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $44.41 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

