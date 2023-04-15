Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

