Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $144.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

