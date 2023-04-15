Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 819,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 595,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 174.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 160.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 169,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a PE ratio of -27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -193.74%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 194,500 shares of company stock worth $915,165. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

