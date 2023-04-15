Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $28.62 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

META stock opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

