Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $46.96 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $114.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Rapid7 Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

