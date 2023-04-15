Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

CRVS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

