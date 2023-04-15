Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %
CRVS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
