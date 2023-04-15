Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

