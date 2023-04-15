Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $609,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after buying an additional 272,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 621,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after buying an additional 267,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

