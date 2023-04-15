Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $14,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.00 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

