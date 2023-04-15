Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,502,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,929 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,280,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 630,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,320,000 after purchasing an additional 105,337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 560,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 330,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $94.11.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

