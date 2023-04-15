Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Up 21.3%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) shares traded up 21.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.40 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46). 159,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 51,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.38).

Creightons Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £25.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Creightons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.