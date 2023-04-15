Critical Analysis: Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) versus Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Inflection Point Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.42 $405.00 million $2.10 7.00 Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76% Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Inflection Point Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Inflection Point Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Inflection Point Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inflection Point Acquisition is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

