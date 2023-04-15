Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 12,074.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,563 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. owned about 0.45% of Crown worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Crown by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,627,000 after purchasing an additional 684,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 5,833.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,216. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.