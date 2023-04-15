CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $6.19 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $11,213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 353,335 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.