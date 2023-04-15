Cwm LLC Acquires 563,793 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 1.85% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $127,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.31. 398,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,644. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $127.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

