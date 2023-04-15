Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 408,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,557,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 228,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.10 and a 1 year high of $99.93.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
