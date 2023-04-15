Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $104,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

