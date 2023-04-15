DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.40.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DCP Midstream by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,501 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $58,827,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after acquiring an additional 859,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,472,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

