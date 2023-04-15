Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $319.51 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Decred has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $319.51 million and $2.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $21.47 or 0.00070673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00148255 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00036129 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00040408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003260 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,878,634 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

