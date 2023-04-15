DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,853 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $32,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $456,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock opened at $1,301.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,329.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,201.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,024.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

