DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $29.46 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baidu were worth $29,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

