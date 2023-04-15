DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $30.72 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 647.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,514 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PDD were worth $30,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $67.68 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. UBS Group cut their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

