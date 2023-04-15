DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $37.20 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,835 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.28% of Teradyne worth $37,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

