DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $47.26 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,625 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paychex were worth $47,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 186,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

