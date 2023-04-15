DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $50.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $50,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $213.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.79. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.