DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,011 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $44,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.36.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,997 shares of company stock worth $60,716,831 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

