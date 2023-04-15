DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,788 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $30,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after buying an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $285.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $286.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.96.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.