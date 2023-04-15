DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 50,863 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $51,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $190.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

