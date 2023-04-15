Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Devolver Digital Price Performance

Shares of DEVO stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.50. The stock has a market cap of £128.87 million and a P/E ratio of -236.83. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 28.42 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.32 ($2.08).

Get Devolver Digital alerts:

About Devolver Digital

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.