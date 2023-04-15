Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Shares Down 2.3%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.45. 18,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 39,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARE. National Bankshares set a C$6.25 price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$245.53 million and a PE ratio of -9.97.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

