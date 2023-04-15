Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 4.3%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 4,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

