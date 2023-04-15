DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $134.59 and last traded at $134.66. 103,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,348,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.68.

Specifically, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 345,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $30,543,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

