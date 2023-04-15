Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.94. 18,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 23,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

