discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Up 0.5%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 753 ($9.33) and last traded at GBX 745 ($9.23). Approximately 82,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 129,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741 ($9.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.76) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 789.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 776.06. The company has a market cap of £717.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4,138.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.