DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 300 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,486,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,813,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,642,000 after buying an additional 510,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 156.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 379,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $45.05 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

