DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes $263,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $6,608,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

