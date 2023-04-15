DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.18.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 0.83. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $296,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $296,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,701,570 shares of company stock worth $760,613,281. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

