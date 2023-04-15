Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.