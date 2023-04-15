Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 0.4 %
Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.