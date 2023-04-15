E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EICCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of EICCF opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.53. E Automotive has a one year low of C$3.27 and a one year high of C$7.18.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

