Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Up 502.5% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 502.5% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. 60,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,604. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.