Edmp Inc. Acquires 1,065,834 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.35 and a 200 day moving average of $239.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

