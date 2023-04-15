Edmp Inc. Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.3% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edmp Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Amgen worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,398,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

