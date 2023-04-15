Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Trading Down 4.3%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.44. 11,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 25,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

