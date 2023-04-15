Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Trading Down 4.3%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.44. 11,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 25,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.12.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
