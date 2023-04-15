Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Energizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.65 on Monday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

