Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.13

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and traded as high as $87.29. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $87.07, with a volume of 15,672,686 shares trading hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,432 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372,728 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 370.7% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,431,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,385 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,066.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10,947.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,749,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,213 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

