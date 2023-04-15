EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading 1.6% Higher

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 35,187 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 28,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

EQ Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.19.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

